El Salvador’s big Bitcoin folly

El Salvador this month became the first country to adopt a cryptocurrency — in this case, Bitcoin — as legal tender. I say the first, because others might follow. But they should think twice, because the idea is highly dubious and likely to be economically dangerous for developing countries in particular.

I don’t understand the need for cryptocurrencies at all. Like many economists, I fail to see what problem they solve. They aren’t well designed to fulfil any of the classic functions of money — a unit of account, store of value or means of payment — because their prices are extraordinarily volatile. This volatility is not surprising: Cryptocurrencies are backed neither by reserves nor reputable well-established institution, such as a government or even a private bank or other trusted corporation.

In fact, they were born from an anarcho-libertarian distrust of central banks. True, many central banks, especially in developing countries, have a history of debasing their currencies. But adopting Bitcoin as legal tender makes little sense.

In 2001, El Salvador adopted the US dollar as legal tender to ensure the monetary stability that the country’s national currency, the colón, had historically failed to deliver. It worked: The annual inflation rate, which had substantially exceeded 10 per cent between 1977 and 1995, has since declined markedly. It has been below two per cent since 2012, and close to zero since 2015 — a rarity in Latin America.

Monetary independence

Giving up the monetary independence afforded by issuing one’s own currency carries costs — particularly, the loss of the ability to adjust monetary policy in response to local economic conditions. The costs would be even greater if a currency as unstable as Bitcoin were the sole national currency. But President Nayib Bukele instead decided to designate both Bitcoin and the dollar as legal tender. Surreal.

Bitcoin has not been well received in El Salvador. Domestic residents don’t want to be obligated to accept it. International markets also are unenthusiastic. Moody’s downgraded El Salvador’s debt in July and S&P could follow suit. The spread between the interest rate that the government must pay on its debt and the US Treasury rate has increased sharply since the plan to Bitcoinise was first announced in June.

There is one function that cryptocurrencies appear to serve: Facilitating illegal transactions. Needless to say, that shouldn’t be encouraged. Worse, “mining” cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which rely on so-called blockchain technology to verify transactions, require staggeringly large amounts of energy, harming the environment.

Natural monopoly

Moreover, even if one accepts a role for one or two cryptocurrencies, the number that have been created is bafflingly large: 6,000 to 11,000 (or as many as 70,000 digital tokens). The entire notion of the usefulness of money is that people choose to use the same currency that others do, minimising transaction costs. They can’t evaluate and keep track of the creditworthiness of dozens of issuers. Money is a sort of natural monopoly, which is why governments took over responsibility for its provision.

In the mid-19th-century US, for example, private banks and other institutions issued some 8,000 competing private currencies. As US Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard noted, that period “is now notorious for inefficiency, fraud and instability in the payments system.” This is essentially why central banks were created.

The logic that works against many currencies at the national level applies internationally. This is one reason why the dollar remains by far the leading global currency. The world does not have room for 11 international currencies, let alone 11,000.

If the chronic US fiscal and current-account deficits had resulted in a strong long-term downward trend in the dollar’s value, one could imagine people shifting away from the greenback and seeking alternatives. But this has not happened, and particularly not during the period in which cryptocurrencies have risen. US inflation was remarkably low (though it has risen in tandem with economic recovery).

Some, including Bukele, claim that cryptocurrencies will bolster financial inclusion by giving unbanked people access to financial services and lowering transaction costs for small cross-border payments such as emigrants’ remittances. The latter are particularly important to El Salvador, having averaged about 20 per cent of GDP annually over the past two decades.

Unlikely to be solution

But Bitcoin is unlikely to be the solution. And holding or transacting in such an unstable asset is a particularly bad idea for people with low incomes, who can ill afford to sustain price swings as large as 30 per cent in a day. Bitcoin has quadrupled in price over the past year, but what goes up also comes down.

Another disadvantage is that even the digitally savvy run the risk of forgetting passwords and losing their Bitcoin. And at least half of El Salvador’s population have no access to the internet in the first place.

Many aspects of cryptocurrencies are baffling, not least the success of a joke like Dogecoin. But El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender is, perhaps, the strangest and potentially most worrying.



