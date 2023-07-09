Enact policies that entail taming obesity with multi-sectoral interventions

Overweight and obesity rates are increasing globally, attributing to increased chronic disease morbidity and mortality. The 2022 “Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS)” report released recently shows worrying trends in obesity and overweight.

WHO says the increased obesity cases is one of the most serious public health challenges of the 21st Century—particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa, where health systems are weak and least prepared for complications arising from childhood obesity and overweight. People with obesity spends 30 per cent more on medical care, straining the health systems.

That may be exacerbated by nutrition and physical activities transition characterised by cheap high-calorie foods, limited participation in physical activities, increased use of energy-saving devices and increased nature of sedentary jobs where people do not burn the required calories at work.

This menace is associated with raised Body Mass Index (BMI), a major risk factor for non-communicable diseases. In children, it could lead to adult obesity, premature death and disability.

It is prudent to enact effective policies that entail taming obesity with multi-sectoral interventions to create supportive environments that reinforce educational and behavioural interventions tailored for individuals, improving the population outcome.

Buying street food should be discouraged. Parents should shun child rights on food choices and feed children with foods with the right nutritional value. The education curriculum should incorporate structured nutrition and physical activities.

Clinical nutrition and dietetics interventions need to be complimented with follow-up and intense awareness at community level. The government should promote healthy food environments in schools and limit the sale of sugary foods in their proximity. It should enforce compliance on labelling food products for buyers to make informed choices.