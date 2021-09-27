Edward Cedric Opany: Proposal on Universities Act regressive

The Fountain of Knowledge at the University of Nairobi. 

By  Edward Cedric Opany

In 2018, the Universities Act 2012 was amended to enhance transparency, competition, fairness and accountability in the recruitment of vice-chancellors (VCs), deputy vice-chancellors (DVCs) and principals of constituent colleges.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.