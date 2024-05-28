Education systems link to work is key to Vision 2030

Scenarios developed through a demographic dividend modelling tool a few years ago project that the average Kenyan will earn Sh125,000 monthly in two decades’ time.

This is in line with the Kenya Vision 2030, which seeks to create a globally competitive and prosperous nation with a high quality of life for all citizens.

But we must harness the youth potential to attain a demographic dividend—the economic growth brought about by a change in the structure of the population, where the productivity of people boosts income. Investments in education generate a skilled workforce, raising incomes and improving economic development.

Kenya’s demographic dividend roadmap is predicated on the pillars of health and wellbeing; education and skills development; employment and entrepreneurship; and rights, governance and youth empowerment.

Economic success hinges on a skilled and adaptable workforce. Actions to align the education system with the economic agenda include reforming the curricula to boost quality and relevance to the labour market and national developmental needs, particularly through emphasis on skills development and a greater focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Training opportunities

Expanding vocational training opportunities can give the youth skills that enhance their employability, including self-employment, productivity and competitiveness. There is also a commitment to improve inclusive access to education and provide viable alternatives for the youth, particularly adolescent girls, who drop out of formal educational.

That requires adopting a life-course approach to learning that encompasses a wide range of subjects and topics. It requires establishing and strengthening regional educational institutions that create learning and exchange opportunities across Africa.

Kenya’s broad economic growth agenda signals the desire to become a skills hub. We must link the education system from an early age to that agenda. Increasing secondary school completion rates, especially for girls, and providing high-quality education and training to meet the needs of the changing labour market will further improve the country’s prospects in the global economy.

The IMF says over the next 25 years around one in five workers will come from Sub-Saharan Africa, lifting regional growth and prosperity. But there must be adequate investment in human capital through education and skills training.

To take advantage of future opportunities, government efforts to reduce school dropout rates and increase secondary completion rates must be stepped up. Barriers and costs of tertiary education need to come down and educational programmes need to be tailored to prepare students for the 21st Century labour force, especially by re-establishing mid-level colleges to equip them with the necessary technical skills in addition to those of university graduates.

Demographic dividend

Increasing educational attainment for children to 16 years, boosting secondary school completion rates, especially for girls, and providing high-quality education and training to meet the needs of the changing labour market will raise household incomes. This is the path South East Asian countries followed to reap the demographic dividend.

Support investments in education through implementation of the employment and entrepreneurship pillar under the demographic dividend roadmap. This would reduce unemployment, improve access to credit; expand internships, apprenticeships and on-the-job training opportunities for women and youth and develop and support transformative youth development initiatives to build entrepreneurial skills and capacities of the youth.

There is a need to reduce reliance on imports and invest in homegrown goods. Improving the flexibility and efficiency of the labour and financial markets by reducing taxes on new businesses, improving labour-employer relations and lowering service fees on bank accounts and mobile money transfers, and deepening investments in the ICT sector to improve internet and mobile phone infrastructure.

Under the conditions, it is possible to have 90 per cent of the working-age population in employment by 2050, increasing per capita income twelve-fold.