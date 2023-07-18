Education Review varsity entry rules

News that the government will revise the entry criteria for teacher training colleges (TTCs) as part of reforms across the education sector is welcome. However, it should also review the university entry criteria.

More universities continue to be empty with some shutting down due to lack of qualified students. The decline in enrollment is not good for the country. Organisations requiring qualified personnel will find none available. That will lead to job losses, hence lack of personnel to teach in the universities and qualified personnel to work in companies.

Another area that needs to be looked into is the transition from certificate to diploma and then degree level. Teachers should automatically qualify to enrol for a degree course after obtaining a diploma. The teacher trainees joining TTCs to pursue diplomas will not have the qualifications to study for a degree at the university, currently C+.

Let there be a gradual transition from certificate to diploma and then undergraduate and even master’s degrees. Universities no longer have school-based programmes, which used to elevate teachers from certificate- to even degree holders.

The programmes enabled teachers to upgrade their skills and knowledge and elevate their qualifications. Stopping them drive the last nail into the coffin of teachers’ upgrading and career progression, leading to stagnation of their enumerations.

The lack of qualifications has led to many foreign universities setting up base in the country and fraudulent ‘airlifts’ as students endeavour to pursue higher education. A case in point is that of the students from Eldoret who were taken to foreign universities and the deal turned controversial.

Allow local universities to lower their entry criteria so as to achieve the Kenya Vision 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals on education.