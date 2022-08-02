Education officials failed test

By closing schools abruptly for the midterm holidays, Ministry of Education officials have shown how poor they are in planning.

All along, every Kenyan, including primary school children, knew the general election would be held on August 9.

This is enshrined in the constitution, which states that the exercise shall be held on the second Tuesday of the month of August in every fifth year. Like the American constitution, which we almost copy pasted, we also came up with our own version of ‘Super Tuesday’.

The importance of this cannot be gainsaid. This was put in the constitution to enable everyone in the country to plan ahead. Therefore, when the ministry wakes up one morning and suddenly makes such an earthshaking announcement, it leaves no doubt that there is something wanting there. First, did they give a thought to the tonnes of perishable food items that had been procured by the schools and which will now go to waste.

Unlike the poor planners, the parents have to plan and organise to pick their children. Parents are also grappling with scarcity of money, courtesy of the rising cost of living and the last thing they would have wished for is further disruption that has now come their way as a result of the surprise announcement.

The election date was used as a secret weapon by the Kanu regime of President Daniel arap Moi. He’s the only one who had the prerogative of determining the election date, which he would announce with glee.

This obviously caught his opponents unprepared. Secondly, the election would be timed to be held at the tail end of the month of December, immediately after the Christmas festivities when most people had travelled to make merry. Many people, therefore, did not find it important to cut short their holidays to go and vote

The makers of the 2010 constitution, in their wisdom, recognised this anomaly and gave Kenyans an election calendar. Thanks to this, Kenyans even know the date for the next election that will be held in 2027.