Education, leadership and development link is critical

Catherine Mwangi

The National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations vets Catherine Mwangi at Parliament Buildings on October 29, last year, for the position of Kenya’s High Commissioner to South Africa. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Benjamin Sogomo

Former TSC secretary

What you need to know:

  • Could it be the case that we have unjustifiably attached too high a premium to educated leaders?
  • One would then have to look for other qualities in successful leaders that propel them to mobilise their citizens to prosperity.

The raging debate about the appropriate minimum education qualifications for candidates for elective positions must be seen in the light of the correlation between education, leadership and development. These candidates are expected to deploy their intellectual skills and resources towards the development. 

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Macharia Gaitho: Why the 'Big Three' should step aside

  2. Kaltum D. Guyo: No one individual, group or family has a monopoly on the presidency

  3. Makau Mutua: We’ve failed to weed out ignorance

  4. Gitau Warigi: It’s time Uhuru dealt with mess in Jubilee

  5. Tom Mshindi: Contradiction of rich varsities running on empty

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.