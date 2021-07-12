Education, leadership and development link is critical

The raging debate about the appropriate minimum education qualifications for candidates for elective positions must be seen in the light of the correlation between education, leadership and development. These candidates are expected to deploy their intellectual skills and resources towards the development.

The debate is not new. Way back in 1972, Prof Clark Kerr, in his keynote speech at the third Gandhi Memorial Lectures at the University of Nairobi, raised questions about education and development. He observed that too much hope may have been placed in education as the route towards economic emancipation at the expense of other better-yielding and cheaper options. Could it be the case that we have unjustifiably attached too high a premium to educated leaders as well?

In his opinion article in this paper on July 1, Caroli Omondi delved on this matter in detail, giving local and international examples of highly educated individuals who did not perform well in leadership of their countries and those of low education who did. One would then have to look for other qualities in successful leaders that propel them to mobilise their citizens to prosperity.

To me, leaders need to possess these three qualities in addition to academic qualifications. First is passion to plan and implement programmes that uplift the standard of living of all citizens, with special attention to the poor. It is passion, not academic prowess, that drove Mother Teresa to stardom by helping slum dwellers in several countries.

Passion falls in the realm of the effective domain in life. Education that is offered at school falls in the realm of the cognitive dimension of life. A “well-educated” person is so termed as such because of the successes attained through testing of cognitive abilities.

Such a person may not necessary have passion or affection to assist the lowly in the society. Conversely, some people with little education may be passionate the welfare of both the poor and the rich and works towards helping them to progress economically.

The second and equally important quality of a leader is one who adheres to high ethical ideals. Leaders with the passion to serve the public but not bothered about the prudent deployment of resources will also not satisfy the expectations of the electorate.

The third issue of concern is the sense of entitlement by the educated to occupy senior positions and be well compensated for their perceived success in academic cognitive-biased education; hence they tend to ignore the plight of the less-educated constituents and even blame them for their failures.

Dr A. R. Thompson, in Education and Development in Africa, noted that this attitude is prevalent in Africa and that less educated leaders do not portray this attitude.

I wish to raise issues concerning education and leadership in the three arms of government. In the Judiciary, it is practically impossible to join, let alone rise within the ranks, without a degree in law. In the Executive, including in the counties, the qualifications for senior positions include, but are not limited to, possession of a first degree. This is expected on the basis of the complexities of the duties that they perform on a daily basis that impact greatly on the welfare of the citizens.

It is, therefore, taken as a matter of course that advanced academic qualifications are required at the Judiciary and the Executive. It is at the Legislature that this debate is centred. The legislative assemblies play three crucial roles in relation to the Executive.

First, the National Assembly vets cabinet and principal secretaries, ambassadors and members of constitutional commissions. Secondly the Senate, National Assembly and county assemblies must pass bills on budgets of the Executive, Judiciary and county governments. Thirdly, the 49 legislative assemblies oversight the executive arms of the national and county governments.

One would then expect that, logically, the qualifications of the members of these assemblies be comparable, even superior, to those of the top officials of the Executive and the Judiciary so that they can effectively play the three roles mandated to them. Without appropriate education across the board, the performance of the three arms of government may lack synergy.

However, education is necessary but may not be sufficient for successful leadership.