Education for all critical to today’s needs

Westlands Primary School

President Uhuru Kenyatta waves to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the joint virtual visit of Westlands Primary School in Nairobi and Cleves Cross Primary School in Ferryhill, England on May 13, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Raphael Obonyo

The Global Partnership for Education (GPE), the only such fund dedicated to education in developing countries, will next month hold a remarkable event for Kenya in London. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.