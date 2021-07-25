Education can help to end child labour

Child hawker

A child hawking sweats along Kimathi Street in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wangithi Mugo

Founder and Director

Sema Nami Organization

What you need to know:

  • Child labour cuts children off school and healthcare, restricting their fundamental rights and threatening their future.
  • Child labour has traditionally been understood as a symptom of economic underdevelopment.

Children are the future of the nation and their development should be a priority. But child labour assails children across the world. It can result in extreme bodily and mental harm and even death, besides being economically exploitative.

