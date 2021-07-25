Education can help to end child labour

Children are the future of the nation and their development should be a priority. But child labour assails children across the world. It can result in extreme bodily and mental harm and even death, besides being economically exploitative.

It cuts children off school and healthcare, restricting their fundamental rights and threatening their future. Trafficked children are often subjected to human rights violations or crime.

Child labour has traditionally been understood as a symptom of economic underdevelopment. This conception assumes that, if a country achieves economic growth, that automatically eliminates poverty and also child labour.

But that notion is incorrect; child labour is not just an economic problem. If there is sufficient political will to enforce basic education, children can be shielded from hazardous workplaces.

Eradicating the vice

The vice must be seen as less of a phenomenon of poverty and more of social attitudes and sensibilities. This is evident from the fact that the developed world tackled this problem long before its economies became strong. Even in some developing countries, it is almost non-existent.

The extent of child labour in industries and the social degradation and damage it leads to in the long run must force us to acknowledge the social dimension of the problem and the moral and ethical questions it raises. Only when society internalises this sentiment will there be enough conviction to make a positive impact on eradicating the vice.

Enrolling all children in school and having a properly resourced, accessible and quality education system is the ideal solution to child labour. Besides, parents of out-of-school children must be convinced about the role of education in lifting them from poverty, thus improving their situation.

The interventions must also be accompanied by alleviating poverty and offsetting the loss of income arising from children being sent to school instead of working.