Educate girls to beat HIV

Besides boosting their thinking capacity and making them better citizens, education helps girls gain quality knowledge about sexual and reproductive health, lowers exposure to intimate partner violence and increases chances of being financially secure and independent.

In Africa, the most effective interventions that reduce the risk of HIV infection among adolescent learners are those that keep them in school. They include making education free for girls, supporting orphans and other vulnerable children to stay in school and giving them conditional cash transfers that help them to cater for their basic needs.

HIV infections among adolescent girls and young women in Sub-Saharan Africa are exceptionally high — 450,000 new cases among those aged 15-24, or 8,600 per week, in 2015. Distribution of sanitary towels in Kenya reduced school dropout rate of girls by 35 per cent — resulting in a 40 per cent reduction in early marriages, 30 per cent in teenage pregnancy and 64 per cent in HIV risk within 18 months.

Comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) that focuses on gender rights and power dynamics is five times more effective than similar programmes that don’t, particularly in reducing unwanted pregnancies, HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

Sexual and reproductive health

But a huge gap remains between global and regional policies and implementation of CSE. Gender-responsive life skills-based HIV and sexuality education is covered in the national curriculum by only 15 per cent of the 78 countries covered in Unesco’s “2016 Global Education Monitoring Report”.

Kenya is one of the countries to have a gender-responsive CSE programme. In Kilifi County, the curriculum focuses on puberty, HIV prevention, gender equality, sexual and reproductive health, relationships and human rights.

This is helping adolescents and youth to enjoy sexual and reproductive health and have better health outcomes overall.

It is time the government allocated more funds to feminism programmes that help young girls to make informed decisions regarding their health.