Educate girls to beat HIV

Red ribbon

A red ribbon used in HIV/Aids campaigns. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
Abdallah Shuaib

By  Abdallah Shuaib

Youth advocate

Reproductive Health Network Kenya

What you need to know:

  • In Africa, the most effective interventions that reduce the risk of HIV infection among adolescent learners are those that keep them in school.
  • HIV infections among adolescent girls and young women in Sub-Saharan Africa are exceptionally high.

Besides boosting their thinking capacity and making them better citizens, education helps girls gain quality knowledge about sexual and reproductive health, lowers exposure to intimate partner violence and increases chances of being financially secure and independent.

