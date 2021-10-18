Economy: Benchmark with global best practices

A general view taken from Swissotel the Stamford shows the illuminated circuit for the upcoming Formula One Singapore Grand Prix night race on September 14, 2017.

Photo credit: File

By  Eric K. K. Maraba

MSc- Management and Leadership student

University of Pecs

Even after 58 years of independence, Kenya is yet to realise its full economic potential. Our country has bountiful resources but they are in the hands of a few individuals and their cronies, making the economic situation to plummet over time.

