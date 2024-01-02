Economic landscape in post-final Eurobond debt payment shocks

Expect tough economic adjustments as the government prepares to pay $2 billion in final interest and principal of the 2014 Eurobond. The impact of the transaction on operations will be immense, what with several fiscal and monetary policies challenged in court. It has been applying the “rob Peter to pay Paul” tactic, which has proved unsustainable with a Sh11 trillion debt.

The government pledges not to default on its debt obligations and be blacklisted like some of its fellow African countries recently were. The government ought to take seriously these strategies to avert a crisis.

One, enhance alternatives to public borrowing. Kenya grapples with significant public financing shortfalls to meet essential expenditure needs. The government plans to increase taxes, acknowledging the need for substantial increases in both tax revenues and aid. That will enable it to afford the essential healthcare, education and social protection investments, aiming to eradicate extreme poverty by 2030.

But doing so through compulsory system automation is a formidable challenge. It contends with a considerably lower tax potential than its counterparts, compounded by shortcomings in the international financial system. Addressing issues such as offshore financial centres, intra-company operations within multinational corporations and financial secrecy (enabling tax avoidance and evasion) is on the global agenda. But more robust action is imperative for tangible improvements.

Global competition

However, global competition for tax incentives and other ‘spillover’ effects can adversely impact Kenya’s tax base. Utilisation of the collected taxes to enhance liquidity can be strategic to ease the effects of the debt repayment on the ordinary Kenyan.

Two, legislate on prudent debt management policies—of the opportunities, costs and risks associated with borrowing sources. Strengthen capacity for debt management policies, underscoring the need for increased support to address this deficiency. But the fundamental reasons for the limited improvement in debt management are intertwined with a need for more demand, accountability and political commitment through roust legislation.

Lenders have a pivotal role in enhancing our borrowing options. For instance, state contingent debt instruments (SCDIs) from creditors allow for repayment pauses amid economic strain. And lenders can advocate modifications to debt contracts to facilitate easier restructuring, endorsing improved contractual terms and conditions. That may involve supporting clauses enabling restructuring by creditors, implementing ‘standstills’ where repayments are halted or endorsing mediation and arbitration mechanisms.

Three, allow more debt transparency and accountability. Significant improvements in debt transparency at the national level can be made, enabling Kenyans and Parliament to incentivise governments to enhance debt contraction, utilisation and management. Many countries grapple with high levels of ‘hidden debts’, such as contingent liabilities, which obscure the real debt risks that Kenya face.

International initiatives have only partially embraced the theme of transparency. But commendable proposals include establishing a mandatory public register of lending, which multilateral actors and private sector creditors are required to use.

Public disclosure of lending contracts would empower Parliament, journalists and civil society organisations to scrutinise them thoroughly. And it would provide other lenders with comprehensive information before extending further loans.

Develop strategic policies

Four, develop strategic policies for managing shocks and crises. Kenya has perennially faced vulnerability to crises, particularly external ones. A significant portion of its debt is denominated in foreign currency and its relatively small economy susceptible to fluctuations in commodity prices and global financial markets. This susceptibility extends to factors like changes in availability and cost of borrowing.

Tools available for inclusion in the national development strategy encompass capital account management techniques and utilisation of public development banks and other institutions to channel nationwide savings toward longer-term productive investment.

But there are inherent limitations to how much we can shield themselves from shocks. Empirical evidence indicates that restructuring is a recurring feature in sovereign debt markets. Given that many countries are either in or close to a crisis, emphasis should be on enhancing the restructuring of unsustainable debt.

The state must ensure we don’t get to a point where the unmanageable cost of living isn’t unbearable for most people.