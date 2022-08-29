Economic areas the new regime should focus on

Kenya, like many other countries, has faced unprecedented challenges in recent years. A major challenge, supply chain bottlenecks, continue to worsen with new ones, such as geopolitical pressures and anticipation of increased demand as economies recover.

The country is dealing with issues like high cost of living due to prevailing inflationary pressures and local currency depreciation; rising debt levels, at 69.1 per cent of GDP in May; and a deteriorating business environment amid spending cuts.

Kenyans expect the incoming government to stabilise key macroeconomic indicators and support the ongoing economic recovery. It should implement its manifesto, focusing on key areas that need immediate and full attention, to steer development.

First, support the agricultural sector, the largest contributor to GDP—at 20.2 per cent on average in the past decade. Allocating more funds for development of irrigation schemes, given the climatic changes that have caused drought in most parts of the country. Subsidise inputs like fertilisers and quality seeds to make them affordable and provide beneficial and reliable markets for farm produce.

Diversified economy

Secondly, enhance a more diversified economy with a key focus on improving the manufacturing so as to be less dependent on agriculture. Notably, the sector contributes less than 10 per cent of GDP despite its huge potential. That will create jobs and improve the country’s current account deficit through increased exports and also preserve our foreign exchange reserves. Also, promote entrepreneurship and innovation to stimulate output and expand transactions of goods and services.

Thirdly, stop over-reliance on debt by enhancing fiscal consolidation efforts to address the high fiscal deficit arising from the higher government expenditure as compared to the revenues. Institute austerity measures, reduce recurrent expenditure and focus on projects that give back to the economy.

Dependence on borrowing

Also, expand the tax base and compliance to increase revenue collection and reduce dependence on borrowing to boost economic growth since a large portion of revenues go to servicing debts.

Fourth, to mitigate further depreciation of the shilling, reduce commercial loans, which attract high interest rates, and adopt concessional borrowing. That would hugely bring down demand for the dollar and stabilise the exchange rate. Also, improve on economic self-sufficiency in areas such as agriculture to restrict imports to a need basis.

Lastly, the private sector continues to provide employment opportunities as well as revenues. Support the sector by making credit more accessible and providing a business-friendly environment.

Also, enhance customer education to enable borrowers to acquire knowledge on issues like how to access credit, the use of collateral and establishing a strong credit history. Financial literacy helps a borrower to analyse credit in terms of the costs associated and terms given by the lending institutions.