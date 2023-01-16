Easy DNA testing a disaster

After an online spat about an affordable home DNA test kit, it is evident that many marriages in Kenya are the biggest gamble and what keeps them from breaking is the huge sum of money needed for a test after every birth.

Faithfulness is a biblical virtue thought in Christian congregations that is supposed to be upheld by everyone, not just in marriage, as per Jesus’ teachings. Unfortunately, many people were and still are, worried about what might befall their “happy” marriage if cheaper DNA testing was readily available.

Not only men, who have long been trusted as cheating allies in marriages, but women also seem most worried if that were to happen. This is a clear indication that most men are taking care of other people’s children falsely believing they are their blood. The trend must not be carried to the next generation.

To men, it is disadvantageous for their game of impregnating ‘innocent’ women who thought they were in love, and denying parental responsibilities will be brought to an end. Fortunately, this will instil dignity in the bigger institution of marriage to see it demand the respect it deserves.

DNA tests

I was amazed at the responses over the radio from married people, with whom many were worried of unions breaking if DNA tests became any cheaper. I saw memes on friends’ statuses and fully engaged posts on social spaces.

“Visit your wife’s workplace and know look-alikes to your children at home!” read one. That’s worrying to those yet to get into marriage, that it may be the gamble of a lifetime.

Marriage, as per the teachings, is a sacred institution and rite of passage in many African communities, whose doctrines must be upheld. A generation is watching how this institution is misused. And, just like dating, marriage may end up being for fun.

It is high time the government took responsibility to save the people, who make the nation; otherwise, the direction we are headed is disastrous.