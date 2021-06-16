East-West split would be a costly affair for Mt Kenya

Justin Muturi

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi with members of the national council of elders after he was installed as Mt Kenya East spokesman on March 6, 2021, at Njuri Ncheke shrines, Meru County. 

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Muthoni Ngunjiri

political analyst

What you need to know:

  • Mt Kenya has always distinguished itself as a beacon of unity on development and leadership.
  • Local leaders should stop their punch-ups and realise that they are being divided by enemies of Mt Kenya.

Political observers follow political developments in Mount Kenya region keenly and for a good reason. The vote-rich region has produced three of Kenya’s four presidents so far and has consistently dictated the course of Kenyan politics. But it is going through political turbulence as battles for regional supremacy gain root with the region’s political elite pulling in opposite directions in a bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the kingpin.

