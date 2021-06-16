East-West split would be a costly affair for Mt Kenya

Political observers follow political developments in Mount Kenya region keenly and for a good reason. The vote-rich region has produced three of Kenya’s four presidents so far and has consistently dictated the course of Kenyan politics. But it is going through political turbulence as battles for regional supremacy gain root with the region’s political elite pulling in opposite directions in a bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the kingpin.

The recent coronation of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as the region’s spokesman has triggered an unprecedented contest for ethnic dominance between the communities on either side of the Mountain on an East-West basis, leaving many guessing the direction the region will take come 2022. This is a shame: Though characterised by a fiercely competitive political environment, Mt Kenya has always distinguished itself as a beacon of unity on development and leadership.

The bid by the outsiders to split the Mountain should not be thwarted. Local leaders should stop their punch-ups and realise that they are being divided by enemies of Mt Kenya out to exploit the region’s influence to their advantage in next year’s General Election. Should they fall into the trap, the faultlines are likely to deepen to the grassroots, making them vulnerable to external manipulation.

Pitfalls of disunity

Nobody would wish for a community to go to war with itself. History has laid bare the pitfalls of disunity in other regions of the country. For instance, in the former Northern Frontier, it has become nearly impossible for neighbouring communities or even clans to live in harmony with one another. Their leaders have been reduced to ethnic warlords ever up in arms against one another in ‘local’ fights for power or resources. Ultimately, ordinary citizens have shouldered the full weight of the disunity.

In the case of a disunited Mt Kenya, there is a likelihood of the region being subjected to politics of oppression after years of unity that have ensured it has a voice on the negotiating table when it comes to development and leadership. It has always stood as one, denying outsiders room to divide and rule it.

This unity of purpose faces a real threat when leaders allow themselves to be pitted against one another in needless wars. It is the easiest formula for Mt Kenya to lose its position of influence in shaping national politics. — a looming loss if the acrimonious face-offs end up in actual geographical splits. In case of such an eventuality, the region’s six million votes will no longer feature in any ‘tyranny of numbers’ matrix. Chances of the Mountain producing a president in future will dwindle significantly.

It would be prudent for Mt Kenya leaders to have a candid conversation to discuss the motives of those preaching division and the consequences of following them blindly. They must resist the dark forces of disunity and prosper or split and lose the good old powerful Mt Kenya voting bloc as we know it.