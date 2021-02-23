East Africa now needs a restart to protect and promote civil liberties

The past year has been hard for East Africans, as it has been in the rest of the world. The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating effect on health and economies.

As the threat of further waves persists and international travel, tourism and business remain largely on hold, things will continue to be difficult. We face a long road ahead in navigating a path to economic recovery and a challenging vaccine roll-out. Yet as we proceed in forging a ‘new normal’, we cannot allow ourselves to be distracted from combating a great threat to our sustainability.

During the pandemic, the erosion of both civil liberties and the fundamentals of democracy — already under significant threat before — have intensified. We have witnessed first-hand how authoritarians in the region have been emboldened by the pandemic, strengthening their grip on power and trampling on the rights of the citizens.

Abusive police force

In Kenya, we’ve faced an increasingly violent and abusive police force, often using Covid-19 regulations to curb citizens’ freedoms.

Over the past six months, unfree and unfair elections have taken place in Sub-Saharan Africa, the consequences of which may hold our development back significantly. For example in Uganda, the trends away from respect for human rights and freedoms were evident long before the election period started. Yet, nobody could have predicted the extent of the violence, gross abuse of power and limitations on freedom of assembly, speech and media that we saw.

It’s vital that civil society coalesce behind a strategy to promote and protect civil liberties and execute it relentlessly and with focus.

Last year, the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) commissioned qualitative and quantitative research in East Africa to assess citizen attitudes to promoting and protecting civil liberties in the region. The findings, which were reported in Promoting Civil Liberties in East Africa, will be used to equip civil society with messaging, strategies and tactics to fight back against authoritarianism and anti-democratic practices.

Urgent steps

The study was planned for Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya, but it was not done in Tanzania, the difficulty of conducting a study on such a subject matter there an initial damning indication of the state of repression.

The survey results offer clear guidance for democrats and civil society on the urgent steps that need to be taken. Today, we launch a playbook encapsulating these messaging, strategy and tactics recommendations.

The first step towards sustainable post-pandemic economic recovery for East Africa is to drive a liberal restart — aimed at entrenching fundamental civil freedoms.

During campaigns, Tanzania’s President John Magufuli and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni framed civil liberties and democratic practices as obstacles to development and economic prosperity. They, therefore, consider their ban on opposition political activity, internet shutdowns and arrest of opposition leaders as reasonable and justifiable. Democrats, civil society and media need to expose this as wrong and false.

Freedom and democracy

Dictatorships and autocracies where freedoms are restricted and individuals persecuted tend to struggle economically, allow corruption to flourish and plunge citizens into poverty. Evidence abounds that freedom and democracy spur economic growth.

Our respondents believed that one of the key consequences of the right to freedom of expression is the ability to fight against corruption. But they are reluctant to fight or be seen to support these principles and rights if it means attracting government scrutiny.

Coalition building from the ground up achieves power in numbers, encouraging more citizens to join. Let civil society coalitions use faith leaders, journalists and NGO leaders as advocates for civil liberties.

There is a strong connection between liberal democracy, development and economic prosperity. We have the insight and direction to forge a liberal restart. We need to use this to bring enduring freedom to this region.



