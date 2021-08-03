Breaking News: USA's Sydney McLaughlin wins Olympic 400mH gold in world record

Easily make Nairobi clean

Garbage

A man stands next to uncollected garbage in Nairobi's Shauri Moyo estate on June 6, 2021. 

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Amos Jaganyi

Media and communications student

Maseno University

What you need to know:

  • Waste prevention offers the greatest environmental benefits and cost savings.
  • Reuse of products and packaging prolongs their useful life, delaying final disposal or recycling.

Amid the efforts by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to restore the lost glory of the capital city, waste management is still a drawback to service delivery. Inadequate environmental sanitation is a major cause of disease and a drain on the economy by way of lost workdays, cost of treatment and clean-up activities. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.