Easily make Nairobi clean

Amid the efforts by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to restore the lost glory of the capital city, waste management is still a drawback to service delivery. Inadequate environmental sanitation is a major cause of disease and a drain on the economy by way of lost workdays, cost of treatment and clean-up activities.

Waste management incorporates a generation, collection and disposal system. A sustainable waste management system incorporates feedback loops, is focused on processes, embodies adaptability and diverts wastes from disposal.

Sustainable waste management calls for a comprehensive inter-disciplinary framework for addressing urban solid waste challenges. Upgrading the coverage of waste management and services and increasing their efficiency is a precondition for improving the environmental quality of city.

Nevertheless, the most effective way to reduce our city’s waste is to generate less in the first place. Waste prevention offers the greatest environmental benefits and cost savings. Organisations can modify their practices to reduce the amount of waste by changing the design, manufacture, purchase or use of materials or products. They could encourage employees to only print what they need and ensure printer settings are defaulted to double-sided to save paper.

Reuse of products and packaging prolongs their useful life, delaying final disposal or recycling. Reuse is the repair, refurbishing, washing or just simple recovery of worn or used products, appliances, furniture and building materials. By encouraging use reusable coffee mugs rather than single-use, disposable cups, you eradicate the disposal of paper cups.

Organisations can donate products or materials to others who need and can use them. Eateries can promptly distribute perishable and prepared foods to hungry people in their communities for free.

Keep trash and recycling bins next to each other so that people have both options in one place.