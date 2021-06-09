Ease varsity course choices

Butere Girls School

Students, teachers and parents of Butere Girls School in Kakamega celebrate on May 10, 2021 after posting good results in KCSE exams.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale I Nation Media Group
VeronicaOnjoro

By  Veronica Onjoro

PhD student

Mount Kenya University

What you need to know:

  • Some 67,790 students were selected to pursue degree programmes in the 31 public universities this year.
  • Of last year’s 483,630 KCSE candidates, only 149,717 scored the university entry grade of C+.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) board adopted the final list generated after the first and second course revisions. 

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Magesha Ngwiri: Hustler narrative a crude myth

  2. Eric Ngéno: We must reject all attempts to erode power and dignity of the people

  3. Gabriel Oguda: Uhuru should say sorry to Kisumu and its environs

  4. Njoki Chege: Influencers should be paid for work done 

  5. Mutuma Mathiu: To prosper, look beyond the shore

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.