Ease schools’ Covid burden

Today is the beginning of admission of learners to Form One. This comes at a time when schools, parents, teachers and learners are reeling under the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the 100 per cent transition to secondary school, many schools have been struggling to facilitate learning due to massive influx of learners to schools. The reporting of Form Ones will exert more pressure to the overstretched infrastructure.

This is worrying. Many schools, especially rural ones, are in dire need of more teachers, classrooms, science laboratories and textbooks.

The revelation by Teachers Service Commission (TSC) that teachers may not be prepared to handle the Covid-19 challenges is a matter of great concern. According to the report, “Teachers Preparedness”, tutors are a worried lot as they expect their workload to increase due to congested classrooms. Given that the new academic calendar will be covered under 30 weeks and not the usual 39, teachers cited completion of syllabus among their fears.

Covid-19 virus

The crash programme will have far-reaching implications on children’s social and psychological wellbeing due to long learning hours. Measures that have been put in place to limit the spread of Covid-19 virus such as social distancing will limit learners’ interactions and their play time. This means that teachers are now faced with additional work of guiding and counselling learners frequently.

With the pandemic causing job losses, huge salary cuts and high cost of living, payment of school fees will be a tall order to many parents. Schools, therefore, are likely to face difficulties in running daily operations due to poor collection of school fees.

The government should release capitation fee to schools early enough and employ more teachers and deploy professional counsellors to assist teachers and learners to cope with the challenges and also expand school infrastructure. Lastly, schools and parents should adopt a flexible school fee payment plan to ease the burden on the latter.