E-procurement will save Kenya millions of shillings

Public procurement is a vital process in any country since it facilitates government service delivery to citizens while also providing business opportunities for large and small enterprises. It must, however, be conducted in a transparent and accountable manner to protect public funds.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) defines public procurement as purchase by government and state-owned enterprises of goods, services and works. Government is the biggest consumer and spender in any economy.

Available data shows that in 2020, the government of Kenya purchased goods and services valued at Sh2.6 trillion, equivalent to slightly over a quarter of national GDP. Government expenditure on goods and services is mainly financed through taxpayer money, hence the need to devise innovative ways of minimising loss or leakage of funds through inefficiency and corruption. Countries around the world are increasingly adopting e-procurement in an attempt to improve transparency and efficiency in the process.

The recent move by the National Treasury to float a tender for the supply of an electronic government procurement system (E-GP) is therefore timely. Other than instilling transparency, the new system should be geared to eliminating cartels that thrive in that space, while also expediting payments to suppliers.

The proposed system should be seamless and insulated from interference from rent-seekers who would want to ensure it fails.

The E-GP should create a transparent environment where all government tenders are visible to all interested parties and the public,thus lifting the shroud of secrecy surrounding the process.

This is the only way to create a sustainable public procurement system that delivers value and saves the country billions of shillings lost through a flawed, opaque process.