E-procurement will save Kenya millions of shillings

National Treasury

The entrance to the National Treasury building in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Murumba

CEO

Impulso Kenya Limited

What you need to know:

  • Countries around the world are increasingly adopting e-procurement in an attempt to improve transparency and efficiency in the process.
  • The recent move by the National Treasury to float a tender for the supply of an electronic government procurement system (E-GP) is therefore timely.

Public procurement is a vital process in any country since it facilitates government service delivery to citizens while also providing business opportunities for large and small enterprises. It must, however, be conducted in a transparent and accountable manner to protect public funds. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.