Dynasty-hustler wrong to shun middle class

No doubt, the ‘dynasty versus hustler’ narrative perpetuated by a section of the political divide has taken the country by storm as proponents claim to fight for the improvement of the livelihoods of the downtrodden.

I’m not against the empowerment of the hoi polloi, but I refuse to agree that we can empower them by simply pouring resources to them. This the politicos know, but they’d rather sedate the populace with outlandish promises in exchange of votes.

First, the economy can never be built through a bottom-up approach as often preached by many. Secondly, no economy can be sustained on charity.

On my first point, most economies thrive on radial movement of resources. The middle class is the epicentre of resource distribution.

To grow the economy, we must find ways to meaningfully engage this group. I’m talking about the skilled, but unemployed, ostensibly the youth, who hold various skills and competences, but lack a supportive environment for exploitation of their potential.

Hustler Movement

The country must find ways of profitably employing their knowledge and skills, which have a multiplier effect. But this crucial lot seems to have escaped the attention of the “Hustler Movement”, who, instead, focus on the seemingly unskilled, unemployed lower class.

It would interest them to know that some of the bodaboda or mama mboga are well-schooled individuals who resorted to the occupation due to difficulty in securing a job in their field. It’s more of mockery, not job creation.

Consider that teacher, nurse, factory technician, civil servant or the many other professionals. When you put money in these individuals’ pockets, you can be sure it will radiate into the economy. For, then, that bodaboda will be assured of a job.

The same applies to jua kali innovators, whose products will be on demand, and mama mboga, whose perishable vegetables will find a market. But funding businesses all over the grassroots level will be defeatist if we don’t visualise the transaction chain.

Service loans

Most bodaboda are unable to service their loans as they cannot find enough passengers. The same applies to small-scale dairy farmers, who cannot sell their milk. Produce rots on farms.

The middle class is also critical in ensuring that the ‘dynasties’ (read the wealthy) sustain their ventures. Who rents those apartments and other residential structures? Who sustains supermarket outlets, filling stations and the hospitality industry? Who buys those secondhand cars?

The middle class are generous spenders who ensure both the rich and the poor are taken care of. Sustaining them, for instance, through industrialisation and creation of a favourable business environment, and curbing corruption to free resources for recruiting more personnel will automatically uplift the bottom drawers. In contrast, promising the ‘hustlers’ free lunch is tantamount to conning them of their valuable vote, no to mention inciting them into further dependency and irresponsibility.