Drop that ‘best school’ narrative to reduce stress

Years after the government stopped the ranking of schools in the national examinations, specifically the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), one would have expected a change.

But the announcement of the results is still followed by major celebrations of the ‘best student’ and the ‘best school’. For KCSE, the celebrations have been the domain of the major national schools, making them every pupil’s dream.

Many believe that they have to attend a certain national secondary school to join university. Indeed, most of the alumni of the then-few national schools ended up in university. And not ‘making it’ to university is viewed as failure.

'Best schools'

The narrative of a few ‘best’ schools, the only ones worth attending, has to change to keep the youngsters sane. For when a primary school leaver misses admission to one of those top-rated schools, they are disappointed and their zeal for study negatively affected. Many parents suffer the same stress as their children.

But the trend seems to be changing, albeit slowly. As ‘best’ schools and candidates were read out in recent years, hitherto ‘unknown’ schools have been seen to produce some of the top scorers. That should be the norm rather than the exception. Any school should give learners a good education and produce top scorers.

With the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), which will soon enter the secondary level, we should expect a different narrative. Not only should we hear of schools that have performed well in academics but also in other areas.

CBC’s broadened approach of assessment will shift society’s focus on a few schools and embolden learners to enrol in any school without the fear of ‘failing’. And more secondary schools becoming more attractive to learners and parents will remove pressure from the few ‘old’ ones that are better equipped and resourced.