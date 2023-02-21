Driving digitisation across Kenya will open up economy to world

Digitisation is top of the Kenyan government’s agenda. Ambitions are high, ranging from accelerating fintech and the use of mobile loans to establishing the country as a centre for digital innovation and start-ups.

President William Ruto has announced a “Digital Superhighway”, which would bring connectivity across the country by installing 100,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable and digitising 80 per cent of public services over the next five years. Major investments are planned to develop ICT skills while the government aims to increase opportunities for young entrepreneurs and start-ups to grow their businesses and leverage the digital economy.

Kenya is already a recognised global centre for digitisation and technological innovation. The thriving start-up scene known as “Silicon Savannah” and the fact that Kenya hosts the African headquarters for many global tech giants testify to this. Companies like Safaricom are globally renowned for innovative products like the mobile money platform M-Pesa. Boosting the digitisation agenda will catapult the already vibrant possibilities in Kenya.

Global Gateway

The European Union is a key partner. Last year, the EU launched the Global Gateway, a new strategy to boost smart, clean and secure investments in digital, energy and transport sectors across the world. Human-centred digitisation is a priority for the Global Gateway in Kenya, with an investment of Sh65 billion in 25 different projects. Future priorities include undersea and fibreoptic cables, skills development, digital governance, innovation and start-ups.

The European Investment Bank (EIB)—the world’s largest international public bank, which is owned directly by the 27 EU member states—is working with Kenyan partners to accelerate digitisation and e-commerce and enhance access to finance by local high-growth firms and start-ups embracing innovation.

Currently holding the presidency of the EU, Sweden is globally recognised as an innovation leader with a thriving start-up scene that has produced global companies and tech products such as Spotify, Skype, Klarna, Minecraft and Candy Crush. Sweden and other EU members consistently rank top of global innovation and digitisation indices.

A well-functioning infrastructure—digital and physical—coupled with policies for universal access to technology and the internet, contribute to making the EU a global engine for innovation, with considerable opportunities for future partnerships with Kenya.

From its launch in Kenya in 2007, M-Pesa now serves more than 50 million customers monthly across seven African countries with plans to soon launch in Ethiopia, the continent’s second-most populous nation. M-Pesa has placed a strong focus on global partnerships around payments and connected devices with an aim to put more services within the reach of Kenyans.

M-Pesa’s cooperation with Swedish firms such as Klarna, Sinch, Spotify and Truecaller promises to unlock even more opportunities for Kenyans across different sectors.

The Kenyan government’s digitisation agenda and the comprehensive investments made by the EIB and other EU institutions, contribute to what may become a perfect match between policy, business and investment.

For Swedish and European companies to take the full leap, assurances of trade-friendly policies in Kenya as well as Europe, fully convertible currency with free flow of capital, predictable taxation and a functional judiciary system are prerequisites.

Further discussions on bringing the EU and Kenya closer together as business and investment partners began yesterday and will end today, during the EU-Kenya Business Forum in Nairobi.

Digitisation will be high on the agenda as stakeholders from the government and private sector get together to discuss new opportunities. The forum is a clear signal that it is time to leverage the great opportunity and value that can be enabled with joint focus and partnership.