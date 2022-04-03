DRC in bloc opportunity for Kenyans

The Democratic Republic of Congo has joined the East African Community (EAC). The vast 100 million-plus-populated country is the fourth-largest market in Africa after Nigeria, Egypt and Ethiopia. Kenya should strategise on how to become the leader in the new frontier market.

Sun Tzu said strategy without tactics is the slowest route to victory but tactics without strategy is the noise before defeat. The early bird catches the worm and the first image is always the last. Kenya is known as an origin for creative and innovative entrepreneurs. Equity Bank has already announced it will advance credit to Kenyans who would want set up shop in the DRC. What an opportunity for Kenyan investors!

Among the EAC member states, whoever succeeds in winning the hearts of the Congolese first, business-wise, will be the ultimate leader in that market.

William Shakespeare said, “The purest treasure mortal times can afford is a spotless reputation”.

Opportunities in the DRC

Kenya companies willing to invest there must show credibility, honesty, accountability and openness in their dealings. They have no choice but play within the rules of integrity to win the sizable market share.

For assured success, Kenyan investors should venture into DRC with vigour, energy and enthusiasm and the Kenyan spirit of hard work, intelligence and desire for discovery and exploration.

Opportunities abound in the DRC — such as agriculture, fruit juice and beverages and technology. The government must also take a lead role of researching and informing Kenyan investors eyeing the DRC of the risks, opportunities and threats there. Kenya’s embassy in Kinshasa now has a larger role of ensuring more Kenyan investments in and exports to the Congo.

The DRC being in Central Africa is the ideal point to have our Kenyan goods and talents known to the rest of the continent because it borders both the Southern and North Africa.