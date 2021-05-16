DRC formidable economic, political partner for Kenya

Kenya recently signed a raft of cooperation agreements spanning economic, security and maritime transport domains with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in a continuation of gainful bilateral ties between Nairobi and Kinshasa.

President Kenyatta and his DRC counterpart Felix Tshisekedi agreed to amplify diplomatic dividends with Kenya set to open outposts in Goma and Lubumbashi. DRC has also expressed willingness to join the East African Community (EAC) to hoist its economic, social and political viability.

Appreciative of the potential of DRC in catalysing Africa’s transformation, Kenya has, for decades, played constructive roles in fostering its internal stability and prosperity. Nairobi, for instance, hosted the signing of a peace deal between the DRC government and the rebel M23 leaders in 2013. It was on the backdrop of such fraternity that President Kenyatta was the only African Head of State at President Tshisekedi’s inauguration in January 2019.

Kiswahili being a national language in both countries, DRC, with a population of 86 million, is a huge market for Kenyan products and farm produce. People-to-people exchanges are equally strong.

Kenya has been the most important gateway to the international waters for the DRC, which imports much of its cargo from Asian markets through the Port of Mombasa, through which it ships out its minerals, timber and other goods.

To enhance its regional economic and connectivity hub status, Kenya is amplifying its infrastructure modernisation. The Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport corridor, will expand access to the East African sub-region, and also Central Africa through the DRC.

Numerous opportunities

Equally, the DRC hosts the Inga Dams, a massive electricity production facility backed by the African Union and aimed at powering the continent’s economic development. The DRC also presents numerous opportunities of engagement in science, health, sports, tourism and agriculture. Nairobi has codified milestones on these areas that could offer easy learning points and experience sharing with DRC.

With the commitments from the highest level, the two countries should earnestly work towards delivering a productive cooperative ecosystem. By strengthening security cooperation, Kenya and DRC can sustainably manage and overcome the threats of terrorism, cybercrime and immigration challenges.

Kenya has come under strong competition by other regional players in the ports sector but the DRC has affirmed the centrality and utility of the Mombasa port in meeting its shipping needs. Kenya should leverage such a vote of confidence to build systems and processes that deliver value to the neighbouring landlocked countries.

However, Congolese authorities must protect the legitimate rights of Kenyan investors and citizens in their country. There have been incidents where Kenyans, including long-distance truck drivers, have been singled out, attacked and goods looted.