Dr Monica Juma a perfect fit for Commonwealth seat

Monica Juma

Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma.

Photo credit: PSCU
New Content Item (1)

By  Raychelle Omamo

Cabinet Secretary

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kenya has been a steadfast member of the Commonwealth since independence in 1963. The Commonwealth is a family of nations forged by shared principles and objectives, and by which we define the future we collectively seek as stipulated in the Commonwealth Charter.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.