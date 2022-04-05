DP’s claim of fuel shortage being ‘made in Kenya’ false

The advisors of Deputy President William Ruto need to insist that he styles up to the high office discipline expected of a leader of his stature.

They must insist that he decides whether he is the Deputy President of the Republic, as he keeps insisting, and second-in-command, or a heckler who promotes fear and despondency.

Dr Ruto posted dismal performance on Monday when he attempted to blame the fuel crisis on some imaginary failure or lapse in judgement on the part of the government which he is part of. If he sought to score political mileage, then he flopped without needing help to fail.

His most spectacular flop is in his uncouth attempt at making political capital out of Kenyans’ misery of having to contend with excessively high fuel costs and artificial shortages stimulated by panic buying of the commodity.

Global fossil fuel supply

The fuel shortage was caused by disruption of global fossil fuel supply chains in the wake of ongoing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The disruptions have triggered a spike in crude oil prices across market supply chains.

Consumers must appreciate the government’s policy foresightedness of setting up the subsidy mechanism in which the state absorbs a fraction of the pump price to save them from the full weight of the import price hike.

But like a vulture out to collect carrion wherever it may be found and regardless of who gets hurt, Ruto chose to squeeze political mileage out of the situation by concocting cock and bull stories of some supposed “collusion between cartels and incompetent public officers” as being behind the crisis.

A responsible leader seeks not to hide facts in times of crisis or distort information to earn approval ratings but comforts the citizens by being forthright and truthful in letting them know what leadership was doing to get out of crisis or improve the situation.

But Ruto chose to callously distort the facts of the crisis for political mileage. That is akin to dancing on the collective misery of hurting Kenyans, a cynical attitude unbecoming of a leader seeking the highest office in the land.

Fast-tracking disbursements

By comparison, President Uhuru Kenyatta did not go looking for a bogeyman to blame. Instead, he came out with partial solutions on the way forward to immediately address the shortages by fast-tracking disbursements to the oil merchants. On Monday, he authorised Sh34 billion tranche of payments of state subsidy arrears owed to the marketers.

As Petroleum PS Andrew Kamau said, the crisis was not made in Kenya per se. The marketers were unprepared for the market shocks that hit their fragile cash flows. Commercial lenders who finance oil merchants’ import and distribution business were also said to be on a cautious mode in lending to customers who were also politicians and likely to divert credit to electioneering campaigns.