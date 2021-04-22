DP Ruto has no basis for new promises to Kenyans

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto holding a bunch of miraa in Laare Town in Igembe North Constituency, Meru County,  in March.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Adhere Cavince

 It is now clear that Deputy President William Ruto’s utility in the Jubilee administration has expired. In a recent interview with a national television station, the DP was full of lamentation, even predicting his ouster from the ruling party. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.