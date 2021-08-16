Douse the political flames

In his book From Third World to First: The Singapore Story, Lee Kuan Yew writes: “Too many politicians and public officials have exercised power and responsibility not as a trust for the public good, but as an opportunity for private gain.”

The statement is an inexorable truth in Kenya. Apparently, the 2022 General Election is now near. And despite the Covid-19 pandemic and its subsequent devastating impacts like death and economic recession, the rigmarole of the campaign season is here with us.

Of late, Kenyans have witnessed the formation of all manner of political alliances. The battle lines are drawn for supremacy in the presidential race. The electioneering period is time for politicians to promise the voters heaven only for the latter to find themselves in hell.

And it is not unusual for politicians to come up with bombastic and cleverly choreographed and pseudo manifestos whose policy platforms are just dyed-in-the-wool stuff.

Just like political alignment and realignment, the manifestos are meant to dissimulate the gullible voters with dubious economic and political strategies. In Kenya, political campaigns are usually characterised by all manner of uncivilised political behaviour.

Meaningless rhetoric

Many politicians are known to engage in meaningless rhetoric instead of meaningful politics, opinions that are unrepresentative of the voters. Sadly, they have the inclination to use illegitimate political powers to acquire leadership. No wonder the climate of political instability and intolerance.

In Kenya, trying to control politicians is like herding cats. Despite the ban of political rallies and gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, for political leaders it is business as usual. Such contempt of the rule of law is inexcusable and unacceptable.