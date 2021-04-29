Douglas Mutua: Society failed my friend, Mauya Omauya

We are living in strange times when a week barely passes without the sad news of a departed relative, friend or colleague.

The news of such a loss is bad enough, but it is worse when the death is sudden, its cause is suspected to be Covid-19 and, as such, the body of your loved one has to be fumigated before it is transferred to a morgue.

The pain gets to a different level when you learn about the loss through the media where you read of a person whom you dearly love being referred to as an unidentified man or woman.

If you thought such things are far removed from your happy life, kindly think twice. That is how I learned early this week about the demise of my great friend and fellow journalist - Dennis Geoffrey Mauya alias Mauya Omauya. I am still traumatised.

I had a sigh of relief when an autopsy report showed that he died of cardiac arrest due to constrictive pericarditis, a rare condition that is caused by the inflammation of the sac-like membrane that surrounds the heart.

My initial worry was that conspiracy theorists would grab the story and cite his death to further advance their claims that Covid-19 vaccines are lethal. You see Mauya got an AstraZeneca shot two weeks before his death.

I met Mauya at Nation Centre when he joined Nation Media Group (NMG) as Taifa Leo sub-editor in 2007. The young man struck me as quiet and intelligent.

Soon the ‘quiet’ bit would change. But not before we had a professional encounter. In a week or so, he shouted from his desk, which was located a little bit far from mine: “Who is this, Douglas Mutua?”

Laughed loudly

When I walked to him, he got up, laughed loudly and told me: “Write more of this stuff.” It so happened that he was editing one of my opinion pieces that he found controversial and, in his own words, he ‘wanted to put a face to the name’.

That marked the beginning of a strong friendship that was based on nothing but mutual respect and honesty; Mauya would call me out whenever I wrote or said something that did not come out diplomatically.

He would critique my opinion pieces all the time without sounding condescending. All that, and more, I paid him in kind. And he loved it.

He was full of life. It is during Barrack Obama’s campaigns to be the 44th US president that Mauya and I decided to add letter ‘O’ at the beginning of our given names.

That is how Mauya dropped, albeit not legally, his baptism name and became Mauya Omauya, a moniker that he used until his last day on earth. My Omutua did not last a week since I already had an established byline.

He left NMG in 2008 to pursue a master’s degree in International Studies, Communications and Diplomacy in the United Kingdom. He soon became a byline journalist courtesy of the provocative writings of yours truly in Taifa Leo that he could only read but not edit anymore.

From the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London, he wrote rebuttals to my articles that got me thinking. So much so that I would always caution myself before I tackled any subject lest he calls my bluff.

He returned to NMG and took back his old job in early 2012 just as I was preparing to relocate to the United States of America. The Lingala music and language fan left the company two years later and went back to his alma mater, Moi University, as a lecturer.

Uncomfortable truths

To me, Mauya was that sibling who tells you some very uncomfortable truths and you cannot do anything about it but introspect. He made me a better writer and person.

We both loved Kiswahili to a fault and prided in speaking and writing it proficiently.

His enthusiasm for the language saw him occasionally don t-shirts with Tanzanian national colours to appreciate our neighbours’ commitment to its spread and development.

Yet, just like Nikolai Gogol notes in The Government Inspector, this fine brother had his little failings: his love for the bottle. He took one too many for the road.

In a society that is quick in judgment and slow in diagnoses --let alone solutions-- it would have been easy to dismiss the gifted bloke as an ordinary drunk. Society failed my friend.

The writer is a Kenyan journalist and Kiswahili instructor based in the US.