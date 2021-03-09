Double intake in 2023 should rouse officials

Form One intake

A parent taking her child to Form One. That in 2023 the country will see a Form One double intake in secondary schools is a wake-up call to the education authorities to prepare adequately for it.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Omulako Eman Jairo

That in 2023 the country will see a Form One double intake in secondary schools is a wake-up call to the education authorities to prepare adequately for it. They need to borrow heavily from the lessons learnt during the 1990 university double intake.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.