Double intake in 2023 should rouse officials

That in 2023 the country will see a Form One double intake in secondary schools is a wake-up call to the education authorities to prepare adequately for it. They need to borrow heavily from the lessons learnt during the 1990 university double intake.

Then, the 8-4-4 pioneers had just sat the inaugural KCSE examination under the new curriculum and the last group of learners under the old system (A-Level) had also sat KCE.

Key challenges during the double intake included lack of equitable access to lecture halls as a result of the resultant high number of learners; students could not access ICT and library facilities; and the university staff serving the students were inadequate. The challenges, among numerous others, compromised provision of quality services.

Moment of reckoning

This new 2-6-3-3-3 system — the Competency-Based Curriculum, or CBC — is a godsend: It relieves students of the rigorous learning that has characterised 8-4-4, which is being phased out. Year 2023 will be a moment of reckoning as it will collapse the learners in the new 2-6-3-3-3 and the old 8-4-4.

That will bring along some scenarios within the school environment that have to be well planned for meaningful learning outcomes. One, the schools will require more infrastructures — classrooms, libraries, playing fields, offices, laboratories and even dormitories, among others, to cope up with the high number of learners. Two, more teachers will have to be recruited to cater for the high enrolment.

The third aspect is the age bracket of the learners. The CBC learners will average 12 years of age while the 8-4-4 will be 14. These groups will be at different developmental stages, hence require mechanisms be put in place to avoid conflicts.

But 2023 is just a stone’s throw away. The concerned education practitioners must avoid logistical challenges as we transit to the new system.



