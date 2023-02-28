Double-edged sword that is Kenyan media

Kenya has experienced significant growth in the media industry over the past few decades with the advent of digital media increasing the speed and reach of news dissemination.

But while this has brought many benefits, including greater access to information and a more informed citizenry, it has also had significant impacts on livelihoods.

One example is the effect that sensationalised news stories can have on tourism, one of the country’s most important industries.

Media dissemination can impact livelihoods through the spread of false information, particularly on social media. During the 2017 election cycle, for example, false news stories and rumours spread rapidly on social media, contributing to violence and social unrest.

That led to the spread of misinformation and rumours that contributed to ethnic tensions, violence and political instability. It not only had a negative impact on public safety but also on the economy with businesses forced to close due to the violence.

Some media outlets have been accused of sensationalising and exaggerating graft allegations against individuals, sometimes without sufficient evidence or context. This has led to damage to the reputations of some people, and in some cases, ruined their livelihoods and careers.

The growth of digital media has also enabled Kenyans to access information and job opportunities anywhere. Freelancing and remote work are increasingly popular, allowing Kenyans to work for international clients and earn higher salaries than they would in traditional jobs.

While media dissemination has had both positive and negative effects on the livelihoods of Kenyans, it has become an increasingly important factor in economic and social development.

Journalists and media organisations should maintain high standards of accuracy and ethical reporting to maximise the benefits of media dissemination and minimise negative impacts.