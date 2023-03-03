Picking through the historic Media Summit in Nairobi

Mid-February 2023 saw a landmark event in Nairobi with the first Africa Media Festival. Hosted by the Luminate Group with the Nation Media Group as one of the co-sponsors the event, with the theme of “reimagine media”, happened three years after it was conceived but then delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was attended by over 600 participants from 18 countries, and while, unfortunately, there was a bias in content from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa there were pledges that future summits would encourage more contributions from other countries.

Abdul Noormohamed, Vice President for Africa at Luminate asked attendees to ruminate on what other stories are missing and how to bring them forward.

Acclaimed journalist John-Allan Namu also unveiled his memoirs, The Joy in the Struggle, and said it was time for people to record their personal histories, so they can be known beyond four past generations.

Politics is at the core of media stories in Africa as it is easy to produce - just put a mic in front of a politician and stories flow, but politics also drowns out other stories. And with everyone now able to be a storyteller using their phones and social media, traditional media must differentiate itself.

Fact-checking

So, there were discussions about gender mainstreaming, roles of civil society, collaborations, fact-checking, safety & mental health and innovation, among other subjects. There were also sessions on podcasting, with a parallel workshop for upcoming podcasters who had registered.

Zimbabwean activist Hopewell Chinono lamented that African journalists should be more interested in stories that happen in each other’s countries. He has been arrested multiple times for exposing corruption, using laws that did not exist in his country, and said that awareness and campaigns by journalists in other countries are what got him out of prison relatively quickly.

Simon Alison, the Editor in chief of The Continent agreed that it was unfortunate that they had a bias for stories from English-speaking countries in Africa but they were collaborating and working to get contributors and stories from Arabic northern Africa and to bridge language gaps with Francophone West Africa. He added that what editors in the UK and USA wanted to read on Africa is not what local writers and editors think is particularly newsworthy.

While repressive regimes have weaponised advertising and continue to intimidate journalists, especially female ones, Charles Onyango-Obbo said that it is not worth being a journalist if one is not ready for the hard knocks and arrests.

This was during one of the most insightful panels that featured Joe Ageyo, the Group Editorial Director of the Nation Media Group and Obbo and where they discussed the balance of speed versus accuracy in story-telling, Ageyo said breaking news is no longer the forte of mainstream media and that it was better to be late but accurate while Obbo said you should get hot stories out as quickly as possible to protect journalists.

Online advertising

Hopes that online advertising could replace revenue gaps have been eroded by technology giants including Google and Facebook. Are donors the answer and could African publishers copy models from Southeast Asia where 70-80 per cent of newspaper revenue comes from external donors, compared to Africa in 20 per cent?

Filmmaker Toni Kamau said that a complication of donor funding is that it can raise the cost of production significantly as grants often require that they hire production talent from funding nations that have significantly higher wage scales.

Also contributing to the broken revenue models is piracy which, while many engage in thinking it is a harmless crime, robs the Kenyan content industry of an astounding Sh252 million per day according to entertainment publisher Mike Strano.