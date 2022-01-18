Malfeasance shadows KQ-South African Airways partnership

KQ and South African Airways signed a partnership agreement to create a pan-African airline group in 2023.

By  Bankelele

In November 2021, at a ceremony in Johannesburg witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and President Cyril Ramaphosa, Kenya Airways and South African Airways signed a partnership agreement to create a pan-African airline group in 2023 that will align their networks to complement each other.

