Bankelele: Best wishes to the new chapter of the Weekly Review

Last weekend saw the revival of a legendary authority as the Sunday Nation published a revived issue of The Weekly Review magazine.

The last published issue of the Weekly Review was on May 14, 1999, ending a run and it had a cover story on Micah Cheserem, the Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, painted as the "Scapegoat" for a banking crisis in the country. In his final column, editor Jaindi Kisero lamented that the marketplace has no time and place for weekly publications and magazines - and advertisers had lost interest in supporting one of the pioneers of analytical journalism in the country, which had run for 25 years.

He lamented that they (the Weekly Review) were leaving the scene at the wrong time - when economic planners and decision-makers continue to demonstrate that they are unable to think beyond the prescriptions of donor agencies.

Issues of the Weekly Review has no names other than its editor-in-chief, Hilary Ng’weno, but Kisero wrote that he was glad the many columnists who nurtured the magazine had gone on to greener pastures.

Reading an old issue of the Weekly Review is a time capsule into history. You see stories of businesses like IPO listings of ICDCI in 1977, Barclays selling NIC, and Barclays Bank (today Absa Kenya) which went public after a bill to Kenya's Parliament passed a bill tabled by Finance Minister Mwai Kibaki in a stormy session.

You also see white elephants like the Kenya Times Tower planned for Uhuru Park and Kenya Fibre at Nanyuki, and Kemron (a touted cure for AIDS). You also see the emergence of technologies like desktop computers, card phones, facsimile (fax) rentals, fixed wireless, digital mobile services, and advertising on telephone booths.

Creation of Safaricom

A few weeks before folded, the Weekly Review had written about the constitution of the board of the Communications Commission Kenya. This would set a path for the liberalisation of the Kenya Posts and Telecommunication - and which a few years later would lead to a deregulated vibrant telecommunications sector and the creation of Safaricom.

The magazine charted the rise and fall of politicians in the single-party era and readers saw how relations with neighbouring affected businesses like East African Airways and Kenatco. Did you know that Kenya and Tanzania used to compete for tourists and Tanzania banned entry by road of tourists coming from Kenya?

In flipping through an issue that you may find in different libraries around Nairobi, you see how stories happen at the same time in different parts of the world and how some overshadow others. Minister Robert Ouko went missing while the eyes of the world were focused on the release of Nelson Mandela from prison. That experience does not jump at you when you browse through the website of a modem news publication.

The Weekly Edition was briefly digital, hosted at Africa Online in its final months. It also shifts from faded newsprint to the add more colour beyond a red cover mast and on to advertisements and supplements. When you find a Twitter thread of old pictures of brands and advertisements, chances are the author got them all from a single copy of the Weekly Review.

Relevant chapters

The archives of the Weekly Review are still a gold mine that should be digitized. They speak for themselves and cover relevant chapters of Kenya's history that are largely missing from modern discussions.

It will be nice to see all the old stories, that were published over a quarter century, be digitised for modern audiences who are, more than ever, in need of short insightful articles to understand the leaders, politics, business, and current affairs happening around them.