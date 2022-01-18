We cannot improve education by appointing these awkward leaders

KEPSHA

Delegates follow proceedings during the 17th Annual Conference for the Kenya Primary Schools Head Teachers Association (KEPSHA) in Mombasa on 28th December 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By Abigail Arunga

Writer

The Education ministry has many challenges. In addition to its being a fraught path, we’ve had ceremonial figureheads and authoritarian leaders leading it, bringing us to this result here: no one knows what’s going on with education in Kenya, and no one knows why. But its quality is steadily declining.

