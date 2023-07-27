Abigail Arunga: Stop shaming and blaming assault victims, instead tell men to stop attacking women

If the cases that are frequently appearing on the news are anything to go by, assault on women is on the rise.

And I would say that this is because of two factors: first of all, the people who begin to be harmed almost immediately when frustrations of violent men are economic, are women and children. Women and children are always the target when the people cannot get to the government; they are present, oft times physically weaker, and economically disempowered. Women and children become an easy target in the face of rising costs of living, hardship, uncertainty, and unemployment. In short, the poorer a country is, or the worse the shilling is doing, the more assault happens.

Second, women are being assaulted even more because of rape culture, and the toxic masculinity touters who support it. Social media has recently been discussing the case of a lady who went to her ex-boyfriend’s house to help him with something. She had left this man because he was abusive. True to form, he abused her once again, to the point that she nearly died.

Of course the comment section looked like what you would think it would. It looked the way, if you remember, the comment section looked when the lady who was on a first date with her Facebook boyfriend was pushed off a high floor of a city hotel. ‘What was she doing there?’ ‘What did she expect?’ It looked like the comment section when Ivy Wangechi was hacked to death. ‘Why was she talking to him? That’s leading him on.’ ‘Why did she take his money then? Honestly, women of today.’

The overarching condemnations where women are concerned often have everything to do with the changing of women’s behaviour, as opposed to condemning the men, or changing their mindset. And this is why abuse often leads to violent assault, and even death. We spend a lot of time telling women how they should change, instead of telling men to stop attacking women. Overwhelmingly, the numbers of men who attack women (as opposed to the vice versa) are startlingly definitive. Many men are violent towards many women – and the ones who are not violent, benefit directly from the ones who are, because when we look at you, we can’t tell the difference.

The woman who was abused in her own apartment, we can argue, maybe should have left her ex alone. However, there is no judicial system that would mete out a punishment of near death for having faith in a human who you were once in love with. Abuse and its aftereffects are not nearly as straightforward as Hollywood would like us to believe; statistically, women are more likely to leave abusive situations after the sixth or seventh attempt, and very rarely the first. The human heart is not so smart. But death cannot and should never be the result.

The biggest flaw, though, in the ‘why was she there? Why did she go? What was she wearing?’ logic is, of course, that there is absolutely nothing women can do to change and contort themselves enough such that they won’t get abused. For every lock that you have, there is a violent man ready to break it. For every room that you sequester yourself in, there is a family member ready to attack (a lot of the time, abusers are people you know as well, especially for paedophiles and molesters). For every nighttime you avoid, there is a monster in the daytime who takes assault seriously, like a 9 to 5.