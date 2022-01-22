People need time and space to talk about their problems

A DJ at Capital FM died by suicide this week, and it made me contemplate the toxic nature of our workplaces.

The way Kenyans are brought up, one is to wake up every day, go to school, work hard, find a job, get married, have children, find a good church and die happy.

That is not, of course, the case for many people. Many Kenyans don’t work in formal employment, and therefore the 9-5 corporate myth is lost on our cultural contexts. And there are many stops and diversions along the way: not everyone is good at school, for example, or not everyone can have children.

Then, at that bit for find a job – sometimes we find a job and the job is not what we wanted to do, or what we dreamed of doing, or you work with such horrible people, they can almost drive you to suicide. And not that I am saying that this particular DJ was being driven to it – I just found it somewhat significant that the place he chose to take his life was his workplace – one which has been known to tolerate bullying, and stifle the abusers who do it.

I remember in the first stages of my writing career, I worked – and sometimes continue to work – for people who I thought were the lead demons in the seventh circle of hell. They were disrespectful, or they paid too little for too much labour, or they gaslit you into believing your position was secure all the while sabotaging your every move.

Mental health

And I didn’t leave. I thought I had to have a job, and bills were more important to pay than my mental health. It was only when I felt like I was losing my mind that I resigned.

It’s a widespread problem. We are brought up in an abusive fashion – told we can’t be heard, only seen, abusively terrorised and tortured by violent teachers, silenced by authorities – and then told we have to work to be worth anything.

And so we continue the abuse in the workplace. We are hurt, and then, hurt people hurt people and never think of the consequences – and because they were, for example, ‘monolised’ in Form 1, then the Form 1s who come after them must suffer. Because they were beaten, everyone must be beaten.

On Twitter, there have been conversations lately about radio presenters and business owners who are downright cruel to people who they think are inferior to them.

One of the stories on Twitter talked about how radio presenters would laugh at him for carrying a packed lunch because he could not afford to buy lunch every day. Ironically, this is the more common Kenyan experience, and healthier to boot. Why make fun of someone who doesn’t have as much money as you? Why embarrass them in public?

There’s also the fact that because we feel trapped in this social prison, complaining about work or talking about your problems and trying to find the solution in a safe space is something that isn’t welcomed. Talking about your problems is seen as weak, and can often be used against you by the type of people we are talking about.

Complaining about work can be viewed as ungrateful. And quitting? Deplorable. There are not a lot of places where people can access that level of care that allows them to take care of themselves, understand themselves and continue to function.

We need better ways to put complaints forward about work colleagues, in a format that doesn’t lead to victimisation, or a chairman of the company asking an employee not to talk about it.

We need to understand that people need time and space to talk about their problems – problems that everyone has. We need to stop judging people. And we need to be kinder to others, because we all have no idea how to do this life thing.