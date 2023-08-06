Donald Trump II would weaken US

There had been many empires before the United States of America became a superpower: The Greek, Roman, British and others. There can never be two empires or superpowers at the same time. And it depends on many factors.

Lyman Miller says “the basic components of superpower stature may be measured along four axes of power: Military, economic, political and cultural”. The one that contributes to the US status of a superpower is the confines of democracy and the philosophy of democratic principles.

These define what America is. USA draws its global respect from its democracy and adherence to the related principles.

One of the areas where US democracy has been measured is how it conducts its elections and respects its constitution. For decades, it held free and fair elections and respected the constitution, hence good governance. Though not perfect, its election had been the most preferred mode of putting moderate individuals into leadership positions.

Nevertheless, in 2016, an American was for the first time elected without submission of tax returns. And that marked the beginning of the decline of the US superpower status. The act of omission in President Donald Trump’s case diluted the strength, meaning and value of democracy in the US.

The failure to enforce the electoral requirement of tax returns led to the Capitol Hill attack in January 2020. It is this weakening of the US Constitution that would hinder the judiciary from prosecuting obvious criminal cases relating to Mr Trump.

An empire or superpower is never destroyed by an external force; it only destroys itself (from within). Thus, a re-election of Trump to the White House in 2024 could mark the end of USA as the superpower.