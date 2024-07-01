Donald Trump built a good case





Donald Trump is 78 and Joe Biden 81. In the first debate between these two presidential contenders, this age gap looked to be greater. In light of his senior age, President Biden's biggest challenge was addressing public doubts about his capacity to run for office. He failed horribly here.

Trump has built a good case for a second term without any opposition. In the debate, Biden mumbled and forgot stuff while answering questions. Trump, who has often criticized Biden's age, retreated. They seemed to want the US President to score next. When Biden faltered in justifying his border security operations, Trump responded, "I don't fully get what he said at the end of that sentence." He probably doesn't know what he said.

The US President Joe Biden self-inflicted his wounds by stumbling during the first presidential debate.

When Biden froze mid-answer, couldn't complete sentences, and appeared fragile on the platform, many were stunned. In addressing the US economy, he mixed trillions with billions and billions with millions. Yes, finances are hard. But Biden leads the free world.

Blustered coherently

These figures should be within his control. Former President Donald Trump lied, obfuscated, and blustered. He lied, obfuscated, and blustered coherently. It's a setback to Democrats who want to affect the election by reminding people of Trump's chaos. Trump will suffer a referendum loss.

A cognitive test for a driving license would be challenging for Biden, but his results prompted doubts about his Oval Office tenure. The nuclear codes are his. He leads the world's strongest military. If he's so out of touch that he can't stand aside as Democratic candidate in November, someone should gently do it. Jill, his wife, or former President Barack Obama, his buddy, should advise him to go while he's still standing.

This is the first discussion between the current US president and his predecessor. Biden painstakingly addressed Trump's record to the public, providing optimism by offering an alternative viewpoint.

The President's poor performance will cause party upheaval. Democratic leaders may also argue about giving Biden the second nomination with little resistance. Nomination may raise questions. Some may question how to recruit additional applicants.