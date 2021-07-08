Don’t shun jab over infections after injection

Covid vaccine

A medic administers Covid-19 vaccine at KMPDC headquarters in Nairobi on March 31, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Zablon Kerima

Biochemist

What you need to know:

  • As countries intensify mass vaccination campaigns, reports have emerged of fully vaccinated people getting infected again with Covid-19.
  • Notably, while vaccination offers protection, it does not stop a pathogen, in this context Covid-19, from gaining access to host cells.

Within a year since the first case of Covid-19 was reported, top pharmaceutical firms, of course in partnership with governments, embarked on massive efforts that have resulted in the development and subsequent approval of several vaccines. This was a welcome relief for a world brought to its knees by the novel coronavirus. 

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Makau Mutua: We’ve failed to weed out ignorance

  2. Gitau Warigi: It’s time Uhuru dealt with mess in Jubilee

  3. Tom Mshindi: Contradiction of rich varsities running on empty

  4. Peter Kagwanja: Winners and losers in the new scramble for the soul of Mt Kenya 

  5. Scheaffer Okore: Let’s fully back Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympics 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.