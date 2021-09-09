Don’t scare them with bills, CBC is about creativity

Grade 4 CBC exams

Grade 4 pupils solve a word puzzle at Nyeri Good Shepherd School on March 8, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Grace Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • The better understanding of CBC and what it entails is required.
  • It’s designed to connect with Vision 2030 and link us with the world. 

Many Kenyans are sceptical about the effectiveness of the competency-based curriculum (CBC). They feel it’s too expensive for a majority of parents. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.