Don’t return rejected taxes

Kenya is a republic founded on democratic principles. Our constitution defines the citizenry as a “sovereign people” who can exercise their powers either directly or indirectly. In this regard, our national and county leaders are entrusted with delegated powers, given to them by Kenyans through the electoral process, for the purpose of serving them.

However, it occurs to me that some of our leaders are discreetly employing an autocratic system of governance as opposed to the democracy prescribed in our constitution. For example, not so long ago, the infamous Finance Bill, 2024 was highly opposed by Kenyans, and we expected our leaders to empathetically express the same opinion.

However, it was endorsed by many in the Executive, and a majority of MPs voted for it.

Austerity measures

Consequently, a large number of young Kenyans were enraged, and this lead them to exercise their constitutional right to protest. It was this outburst of rage that compelled our President to withdraw the Finance Bill in totality.

Two months later, the new National Treasury Cabinet secretary is seeking to re-introduce 49 out of the 53 amendments from the rejected Finance Bill 2024, among them the contentious Eco Levy. In my opinion, this would be a display of total disregard to the voice of Kenyans who were—and still are—against these taxation policies.

I understand that CS John Mbadi is trying to generate more revenue, but introducing new taxes when Kenyans are still suffering economic hardship is a misguided move that will cause more problems. In my opinion, the focus should be on tightening the austerity measures.

In the spirit of democracy, policies should be put in place to serve and benefit the sovereign citizens of Kenya. I think it’s time government officials became more empathetic, remember the vows they made to Kenyans during their swearing-in, and exercise their mandate to push for policies that uplift the common mwananchi.