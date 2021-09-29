Don’t punish Kenyans with bad economy

As our political leaders fight over who will succeed President Kenyatta, next year, ordinary Kenyans continue suffering over a poor economic situation.

An example is the all-time-high fuel price increase, which is a nightmare to consumers, announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra).

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) also announced plans to increase excise duty for petroleum products by 4.97 per cent to cover the inflation witnessed in the Financial Year 2020/2021.That covers manufactured goods and imports falling under specific rate categories.

Sadly for the poor, this increase in taxes for the commodities will be added to the fuel prices that were reviewed upwards recently, leaving petrol retailing at a high of Sh147.75, diesel at Sh128.64 and kerosene at Sh123.86 in Mandera.

Causing panic

All these changes are causing panic among most Kenyans as their impact on the economy will be huge and hitting almost all economic sectors hard since transportation and production costs will shoot up, increasing prices for many commodities. This factor will, yet again, bring about even tougher economic times.

My fellow Kenyans should not forget that businesses have always passed their costs onto the consumers. This means that, when the taxes come into play, prices for commodities will effectively go up by Sh1.069 per litre of regular petrol, Sh1.091 per litre of premium petrol, Sh.0.565 per litre of kerosene and, for diesel oil-heavy equipment and machines, Sh0.20 per litre.

That makes most of us irritated with the Jubilee government as many of us continue facing tough economic times and reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen many people jobless. This boils down to the need for Kenyans to think twice before voting for certain leaders in the 2022 General Election.



