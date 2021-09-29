Don’t punish Kenyans with bad economy

2022 campaigns

As our political leaders fight over who will succeed President Kenyatta, next year, ordinary Kenyans continue suffering over a poor economic situation.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kimani Wa Njuguna

