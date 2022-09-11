Don’t politicise curriculum

As the election dust settles, anxiety builds on whether all the promises in political manifestos are, indeed, issues we should yearn for. Notable among them is the promise by Kenya Kwanza Alliance to scrap the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

As the saying goes, good leaders follow their people’s wishes but great leaders show the way and coax people to follow. We must stop populist decisions on vital programmes that have far-reaching effects to the country’s progress. Some engagements are better left for experts. Unlike 8-4-4, CBC is a timely system that, if managed effectively, will transform Kenya to a developed country in a short time.

Formal education is one most misconstrued ideas in many parts of the world, especially in the African context. Instructively, the school does not provide intelligence but a standardised, categorised and uniform knowledge to aid learning. Formal education is still thought to be the only way to success and those who fail to pursue is condemned.

Save for a few countries that are highly rated on curriculum efficacy, like the US, Germany and UK, many, including Kenya, still struggle to find the curriculum that best suits the original or real essence of school education. It’s necessary to realise distinct capabilities among the youth and provide diverse fields to test their interest and abilities.

Concerns about the increased learning expenses and high teacher/learner workload, to mention but two, must not be allowed to wreak a worthy programme that holds much promise and hopes to the transformation and equipping of our workforce.

These notable challenges could easily be relieved by encouraging learners to utilise the readily available materials in their lessons as learning content is reduced based on the necessity to ease curriculum workload while the government works on ways to ensure enough infrastructure to satisfy demand.