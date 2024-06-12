Don’t plant but nurture trees

As Kenya confronts the challenges of climate change, deforestation and land degradation, the solution is not just planting trees but nurturing them to maturity. This is where accelerated natural regeneration (ANR) comes in.

ANR is a method that harnesses natural processes to restore forests. Unlike traditional tree planting, it enhances the natural establishment and growth of indigenous forest trees while mitigating potential threats such as competition from weeds, grazing by cattle and destruction by fires. By leveraging existing natural processes, ANR offers a cost-effective and labour-efficient way to restore our precious ecosystems, providing a reassuring path forward.

ANR is a potential game-changer where natural forest regeneration processes are under way. This includes sites with nearby seed trees and common seed-dispersing animals. A thorough site assessment helps to determine the potential for natural regeneration and identifies any limiting factors.

Where tree saplings and stumps are present, ANR alone can be the catalyst to restore forest structures within a few years, provided that threats like fires and grazing are controlled. Its integration with tree planting, especially in areas far from seed sources or with sparse natural regeneration, can significantly boost forest restoration efforts, inspiring and motivating us to do more.

Growing trees

The Ministry of Climate Action and Environment should focus on educating the masses on why growing trees is essential, not merely focusing on planting them, with initiatives to encourage and support ANR. This restores forest ecosystems and aligns with the broader goals of land restoration, desertification prevention and drought resilience, as emphasised in global environmental initiatives.

Encouraging communities to boost ANR can lead to more resilient and thriving forests, safeguarding our natural heritage for future generations.