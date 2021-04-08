Don’t forget terrorism as you fight the Covid-19 pandemic

al-Shabaab brides

Four ‘al-Shabaab brides’ in court for the hearing of their terrorism case in Mombasa in 2016.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Linah Benyawa

Freelance journalist

As the world is fixated on the Covid-19, some governments have de-escalated the war on terrorism. Understandably, coronavirus’ devastation warrants attention and investment. However, countries should not lose sight on fight against terrorism, an existential threat to humanity.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.