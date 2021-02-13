Don’t drop public health measures in fight against Covid-19

Covid-19 vaccine. Vaccination programmes are gaining pace with some 130 million doses having been dispensed around the world.

By  Adhere Cavince

What you need to know:

  • South Africa has suspended use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after it failed to stop virus variant.
  • An effective vaccine is certainly a desirable input into the fight against the pandemic.

Almost a year since the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a global pandemic, humanity is yet to get respite from the disease.

