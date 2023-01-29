Don’t commercialise schools

As the country jubilates, with parents celebrating their children’s stellar performance in the KCSE examination, the conversation of students bagging straight As is on almost everyone’s lips.

Years back, the conventional understanding was that As were the preserve of smart students and that they were achieved through determination, hard work and perseverance.

Many candidates stood on the sidelines and watched as a handful of the academic bigwigs put their families on the map by scoring high grades. Not anymore; scoring exceptional grades isn’t as demanding as before.

The entry of ‘academies’ has injected ‘good grades’ into Kenya’s education through alleged dubious means. While they are now viewed as the new normal, public primary schools have been dismissed as unfit to produce brilliant minds—a mislaid notion.

Academies have a way of getting their cards right; rather, they’ve mastered the art of hiding the ace under the table. Ironically, aware of this, public school teachers enrol their children in private schools.

Unfair competition

The academies have stirred unfair competition in the education landscape. Public primary school pupils find it a challenge to outperform their counterparts. Private schools thus consolidate most of the coveted secondary school slots in the wealthy.

This portrays how inequity has taken our secondary school placement hostage. If a parent chooses to take their child to a private primary school, they should be ready to enrol them in a private secondary school.

That will see poor brilliant pupils secure a place in the revered high schools. Also, the advanced infrastructure in private secondary schools will be better utilised, decongesting the public ones.

The stakeholders should probe the stellar performance of private schools. Could it be that they bend the rules, getting the tests beforehand? Failure to candidly address the matter will lead to incompetence everywhere. Exam cheating won’t help our children to climb a career ladder but an impunity one. Let’s say no to this silent infestation.