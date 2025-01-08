Dominos and the game of life

Any time is a good time for indoor activities, especially during long holidays and festive seasons. Board and card games like Scrabble, Monopoly, and Charades, along with many newly invented indoor games, are becoming staples in households and social settings. Game nights are increasingly popular, where people unwind and enjoy each other’s company.

These games are not only entertaining but also challenge our minds, enhancing our problem-solving skills and knowledge.

One game that particularly fascinates me is dominos. In this game, tile-like pieces are placed in a straight, wavy, or zigzag pattern, creating a ripple effect when the first tile is tipped. It requires precision, critical thinking, creativity, and organisation to achieve the perfect setup.

The thrill of watching the last tile fall is unmatched! In our daily lives, we need these skills, along with agility and adaptability, to navigate life’s challenges.

What worked in one situation may not apply in another. Life is a series of hurdles that demand resilience and constant learning. In today’s world, soft skills like flexibility and responsiveness are crucial.

Another fascinating aspect of the game is the chain reaction: the effect of the first tile influences all the others, even the last one, far away. This reminds me of the computing adage “garbage in, garbage out,” meaning that the quality of output depends on the quality of input. In our daily lives, the energy we put out impacts what we receive in return.

Energy cannot be destroyed, only transformed. Do you think before you act or speak? Have you considered the consequences of your words or actions?

Often, the negative energy we put out is reflected back at us, whether in our interactions with subordinates, children, colleagues, or friends.

We live in a society where we inevitably depend on others. Learning happens every second. All we need to do is stay curious and open-minded, paying attention to the world around us. Life is like a game; we win some, we lose some. The key is to have fun and learn.